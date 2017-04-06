Amritsar: NGO sets up kiosk to provide safe drinking water at district courts complex

Taking initiative to provide relief to the people in hot weather, Bhai Ghaniya Ji Mission Society, an NGO based on public donations, has opened a well-equipped ‘Chhabeel’ (kiosk for free drinking water service) on the premises of the district court complex on Wednesday.

The NGO is active in social work since decades and is engaged in 21 projects including two hospitals, four dispensaries, two physiotherapy centres, mobile dispensary van, and ambulance-cum-dead body van.

The kiosk has been constructed in front of the office of the sub-division magistrate (SDM) on the land allotted by the district administration to provide pure and potable drinking water to the public. The system has a modern water purifying technique.

“The effort is appreciable and will encourage others as well to contribute to the society. The NGO has done the task which the administration could not do. We will provide full cooperation to the organisation in such social causes,” said Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, deputy commissioner (DC), after inaugurating the kiosk.

Bhai Manjit Singh, chairman and Baljinder Singh, president of the NGO, while talking to the media, said the public visiting the court complex had no drinking water facility. “Deriving motivation from Bhai Ghaniya Ji, the society has launched ‘Chhabeel’ for the common man with the cooperation of district authorities.”

Saroop Singh, a retired IPS officer and a social worker said, “We have been making efforts to be allotted a land for the kiosk and the administration fully cooperated with us. In future also, we would chalk out such project with their cooperation.”

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included Dr Hardas Singh Sandhu, Jasbir Singh Sethi, Surinder Singh, Advocate Parminder Singh Sethi and Joginder Singh Tandon.