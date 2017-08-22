Nihang unit chief killed near Barnala

A unit head of Nihang Singhs, Bahadur Singh, 55, was reportedly shot at in Kahneke village around midnight on Monday.

The police did not have any details about the murder until 11 am on the following day.

Senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said, “The incident took place at midnight. The victim died of two gunshots. This is the only detail we have so far.”

“No people have come forward to get their statement recorded. The DSP and the SHO have reached the spot. We will be able to share the details of the incident only after someone comes forward with his version,” said the SSP..