No funds from govt, NRI aid helps equip Moga school with pre-primary wing

Even as the government launched pre-primary schools for ages 3-6 in all primary schools with much fanfare on November 14 this year, it is yet to provide funds to operationalise the concept. Yet, Government Primary School in Sosan village has had a head-start in bringing facilities and actually running the concept with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) providing the money to purchase equipment.

The NRIs’ lead has meant that the pre-primary wing has 34 toddlers donning shining uniforms with tie and belt like in private schools in an ambience that has colourful artwork and an LED TV to help them imbibe the basics.

“So far, the village and the staff have spent Rs 3.5 lakh on modifying the nursery classroom and providing books and uniforms to toddlers after contribution from NRIs,” said Rachhpal Singh Sosan, a government employee in the health department, who has taken the initiative to modernise the primary school with the help of his NRI friends.

Jaspal Singh Aulakh, deputy district education officer (DEO), acknowledged the contribution of villagers and the NRIs in helping equip the pre-primary wing with infrastructure.

“We have not yet received any financial aid from the government and schools are managing with funds raised by the village,” he says, adding that with no special teachers being provided, they had deputed EGS teachers with the pre-primary wing. Sources in the village said Malkiat Singh from Canada had provided a 55-inch LED and funds to modify the classroom; they added that NRI Chamkaur Singh Grewal and Kiran Bhander have contributed in providing uniforms and books to students.

“For now, we have modified one classroom of nursery. LKG and UKG are in the pipeline. We will also construct a toy room where students will spend time playing with toys,” Sosan added.