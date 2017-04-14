No names on inauguration plaques, foundation stones: Punjab CM orders after minister’s viral video

Reacting to minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s threat to a school principal over his name not being on top on a building inauguration plaque in Nabha, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday prohibited the inclusion of names of any government functionaries, including ministers and MLAs, on foundation stones and inaugural plaques.

The CM himself is not excluded from these orders, which are aimed at building a stronger connect between the government and the people by removing the VIP culture barriers, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

All projects and programmes, including those inaugurated by the CM or any of his cabinet colleagues, MLAs or other officials, would from now be “dedicated to the people of Punjab”, Amarinder has announced.

The spokesperson said while there was no bar on government functionaries and leaders inaugurating or laying the foundation stone of any building or project, the practice of having their names inscribed on such stones or plaques was being discarded with immediate effect, following explicit orders from the CM.

The CM has also urged his ministerial and party colleagues to be humble in dealing with any member of the public. “We are in this position today because of the people of the state and it is our duty to treat them with full respect and humility at all times,” the CM said, according to the spokesperson.

But the CM mentioned no express reasons in the press note for his decision.