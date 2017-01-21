No one can defeat Congress unless Congress defeats itself: Navjot Sidhu calls for unity

A day after taking the fight to the Badal camp, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress candidate from Amritsar East, asked party cadres to “stay united” to throw out the SAD-BJP government.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers of his constituency, the former BJP MP who recently switched allegiance, said, “Nobody can defeat the Congress unless the Congress defeats itself. Independent candidates are contesting to deceive you. Just stay united in the interest of the Congress.”

“I have highlighted how Punjab government is just the government of one family. This has to end and every Punjabi has to get a share. I will raise the voice against them on every platform,” he added.

Repeating his coinage ‘Bhajj Badala Bhajj’ (Run, Badal, Run) in his speech a number of times, Sidhu took a dig in particular at chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and deputy Sukhbir Sungh Badal. “Main ehna nu jalebi waang kathha kar deyanga (I will roll them like a jalebi),” he said, “People of Punjab are fed up... have seen their sewa (service) which is 90% ‘mewa’ (self-interest) and 10% sewa.” In his aggressive style, he repeatedly called Sukhbir ‘Sukha’.