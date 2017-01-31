No plans of increasing WiFi speed on stations: Railway ministry

The ministry of railways has no plans of increasing the speed of WiFi facility at railway stations.The facility is currently available in around 112 major railway stations across the country for a period of one hour.

Currently the facility is available in railway stations of Ferozepur railway division; Jalandhar city, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jammu Tawi.

Suchitra Pradhan spokesperson Railtel informed, “Providing high speed facility only for one hour is a calculative move.” “The speed is nominal after one hour with no cap on the volume of the data used,” she informed. Railtel is the telecom wing of ministry of railways.

Railtel is providing internet facility in collaboration with Google. “On an average passengers stay on the platform for one and half hour so the facility provided is sufficient,” said Pradhan. The official also cited security reason for providing limited access.

When inquired about passengers being stranded for long duration during winters, officials said that the services provided will be same throughout the year.