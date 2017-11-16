No question of any secret SYL pact with Haryana: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Prem Singh Chandumajra for making a “baseless and frivolous” allegation of an attempted secret pact with Haryana on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, saying the matter is in Supreme Court and there is no question of reaching any deal with the Khattar government.

In a statement here, the Amarinder said the MP’s charges were sheer fabrication, with not an iota of truth in them. He also warned Chandumajra against any attempt to “whip up passions on the sensitive SYL canal issue with such unfounded statements”.

The government, said Amarinder, will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace and stability of the state over any issue, including SYL which is pending in the apex court, with the Centre facilitating dialogue to resolve the issue.

“It was the Akalis who believed and indulged in secret deals and political intrigues in order to promote their financial and political interests,” the chief minister said.

He added, “My government is busy trying to sort out the mess in which the erstwhile SAD-BJP regime had left the state and has, from the outset, favoured a dialogue under the central government’s aegis to thrash out the SYL issue.”

On the threat of SAD MPs to boycott the all-party meeting of parliamentarians from the state, convened by parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra, Amarinder said it was their prerogative to attend or not to attend the meeting. He said the minister has convened the meeting to take the views of all MPs before finalising the state’s agenda for the Parliament session and any MP who decides to boycott the same would do so at the cost of the welfare of Punjab and its people.