No radar guns in hand, Ludhiana police issuing challans for speeding

The city traffic police have issued 23 challans for speeding in the last nine months, without possessing a single speed gun.

According to the data procured from the traffic police department, the traffic wing of the Ludhiana police issued 23 challans since February 2017 — seven in June, five in July, one in August, seven in September and three in October. But no challans were issued between February and May, without using a radar gun.

When informed, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurdev Singh found it surprising cops were issuing challans for speeding without a speed gun. Singh said the department had one speed gun, but that was sent for repair, adding that they had sought more such devices from the headquarters.

Significantly, the then additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Dhruv Dahiya in March had also said the department had only one speed gun that had developed a glitch and was under repair. He also had mentioned that the department had sent an application to the headquarters for more speed radars.

Before the speed gun became faulty, the department had issued 211 challans in January 2017 alone. Before that, as many as 10,761 challans were issued for this offence from January to December.

The findings hold significance in the wake of numerous fatal mishaps involving speeding vehicles in Ludhiana.

On November 13, a speeding mini- truck had killed a 35-year-old pedestrian on Tajpur Road, while on November 6, a speeding car hit a 35-year-old woman and her son while they were crossing the road near Jalandhar Bypass. While the woman was killed, her son had received grievous injuries.