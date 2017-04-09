No respite from bumpy rides on SAS Nagar roads

Potholes, dug-up trenches and uneven patches on the roads have become a common sight in SAS Nagar.

Even though the municipal corporation in the last financial year earmarked Rs 4 crore for repairing old roads but nothing concrete is visible on the ground. This year again, a budget of Rs 8 crore has been cleared for the repairing of old roads by the municipal corporation.

While the civic body holds the responsibility of maintaining internal roads, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) looks after the maintenance of roads in new sectors, including Airport Road.

As soon as one enters SAS Nagar after crossing Chandigarh, multiple bumps welcome the commuters. Even though some of the main roads are well maintained, internal roads remain in a bad shape. Potholes are a common sight.

Uneven patches left after recarpeting near Godrej lightpoint on the Airport road in SAS Nagar. (Karun Sharam/HT Photo)

DANGEROUS FOR COMMUTERS

The potholes and trenches in the roads pose a danger for riders of the two-wheeler. It becomes worse for the commuters at night in the areas where street lights are non-functional.

A visit across different sectors has revealed the major problem is that the roads are not recarpeted properly. Majority of these roads have patches and uneven surface, which can result in accidents.

AFFECTED AREAS

Some of the main problem areas include the road near police station Phase 1, road between Sector 68 and 69, Sector 69 and 70, Industrial Area, Old Amartex Chowk, back side of the Phase 3B2 market and road leading to SAS Nagar railway station.

Even the Airport Road is in a bad shape as the levelling of the road is not proper at some places and uneven stretches in between.

COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR INQUIRY

Meanwhile, councillor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “The airport road is damaged and accident prone. An inquiry should be conducted to ascertain as to why cracks develop on the road again and again. The levelling of the roads is not done properly. Road constructed by GMADA is a big failure with no proper designing.”

OFFICIAL SPEAK

We have held a meeting with regard to maintenance of roads. Action will be taken against officers concerned if the roads are found broken. The ones which require patchwork will be done at the earliest.

--Ravi Bhagat, GMADA chief administrator

RESIDENTS SPEAK

In SAS Nagar, roads need urgent attention. It becomes difficult for the commuters to move on uneven roads. At night, it becomes more dangerous for those on two-wheelers.

--Hardeep Kaur, a resident of Sector 68

Roads in the new sectors are in a bad shape. Those in Sectors 76 to 80 need to be maintained. Potholes and uneven patches make it difficult to drive. The road to the new licencing office in Sector 82 is in worst condition.

--Harpreet Singh Shahi, a resident of Phase 3B2

I have to travel to SAS Nagar every day as my office is there. As soon as one enters SAS Nagar from Chandigarh, a difference can be felt. The roads are uneven and there are a lot of bumps on the road.

--Vandana Bharti, a resident of Sector 41

Recarpeting of roads should be done in a proper manner. Roads once constructed should not be required to be worked upon till the next five years. Normally pits emerge within six months of construction of the road.

--Parveen Kaur, a resident of Sector 69

Inner roads need to be maintained. When the rainy season begins, the condition of these roads deteriorates. The officials should ensure that proper quality of material is used.

--Ranjivan Singh, a resident of Phase 10