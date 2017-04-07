No student will be denied admission due to fee hike, says Panjab University V-C Arun Kumar Grover

The decision of Panjab University (PU) to hike tuition fee has led to protests by student groups. On Thursday, students gate-crashed into vice-chancellor AK Grover’s office complex, blockading it for six hours, demanding rollback of the hike. The V-C invited representatives of several student bodies — including the ABVP and office-bearers of PU Campus Students’ Council — for talks. However, the students walked out. Hindustan Times talked to the V-C over this issue of fee hike, and here is what he said:

Was a fee hike the only solution?

Examination fee and tuition fee are necessary for sustenance. Even private institutions sustain themselves on engineering and management courses. The hike will generate additional Rs 8-10 crore a year. We have targeted all courses.Students are demanding a complete roll back. I cannot give any false hope as I only facilitate decision-making.

There is a 10-­fold hike in some courses. Will poor students not be able to study here?

No student shall be refused admission. The university cannot run without good students. We have asked the Student Council to suggest a model to provide more concession to students. We can also work to provide part-time jobs to students.

Have you approached the new Punjab government for help?

I have written two letters to (chief minister) Captain Amarinder Singh.

Students have been alleging that PU has been increasing fee on UGC/MHRD directions?

According to the UGC, the per-student subsidy in PU is Rs 1.3 lakh and expenditure per student here is more than neighbouring universities like the GNDU and Punjabi University. You cannot beat this argument.

