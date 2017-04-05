No takers for 33% liquor vends in Chandigarh, bids to open today

The Chandigarh excise and taxation department has received a total of 80 bids for 53 of 77 vends that are to be auctioned in the excise policy for 2017-18. The vends that have been auctioned are to sell Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The bids will be opened on April 5 (Wednesday) at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. Tenders will be floated again for the remaining 24 vends,” said Rakesh Kumar Popli, additional excise and taxation commissioner

In the policy announced this year, the quota of liquor bottles has been increased. Against 12 lakh cases this year, 11 lakh cases were approved last year for retail sale liquor licenses across the city.

Last year, the administration had earned Rs 238 crore from auction of 99 vends, while it earned Rs 225 crore from sale of whisky.

The reserve price has been fixed at Rs 202.55 crore, meaning that one vend will cost around an average of Rs 2.6 crore.

Satpal, president, Chandigarh Wine Merchant Association said, “The poor response has been due to contractors suffering huge losses over the past few years. The increase of licence fee by 22% has hit response.”