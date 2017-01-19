Non-performance tag hounds ex-MP Kaypee in Adampur

The former MP from Jalandhar Mohinder Singh Kaypee, may have find it easy to get ticket from Adampur segment owing to his seniority. But, the sailing won’t be smooth for the senior Dalit leader keeping in mind his past ‘non-performances’ as Jalandhar MP because of which he was shifted to Hoshiarpur during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Apart from his seniority as a former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and a rich political legacy of his father, Kaypee has nothing to flaunt on the development front. Kaypee’s father, late Darshan Singh Kaypee, was a five-time MLA from Jalandhar who was gunned down by militants in 1992.As an MP, Kay Pee failed to fully utilize the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLAD) funds.He was rated among the worst MPs from Jalandhar in context to distribution of development funds. Being a senior party leader during Congress government at the Centre, he failed to bring even a single meaningful project to the parliamentary constituency during his tenure as MP. His popularity after becoming Jalandhar MP is also loosing shine as first his wife lost 2012 assembly polls from his family’s stronghold seat in Jalandhar West. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls also, he faced opposition within the Congress in Jalandhar because of non-performance and ultimately was shifted to Hoshiarpur where he lost again. Though many in the Congress regard Kaypee as a humble politician, there are many who accuse him of lacking aggression fighting against the SAD-BJP. His main political opponent from the seat, Pawan Tinu claims that Kay Pee cannot list any project brought from the Centre. “As an MP Kay Pee failed to utilise the MPLAD fund. He was hardly even seen in his constituency. His politics has been full of opportunism,” said Tinu. “He has been changing constituencies in every election,” said Tinu. The SAD candidate said that he had never seen Kaypee raising any important issue pertaining to Jalandhar or Dalits in Parliament. Kay Pee was not available for comments even after repeated attempts . “Kay Pee as a politician has never been linked to any thing controversial thing. He will win from Adampur, as the SAD is a divided house and the local MLA, despite his development works , has failed to keep the SAD fold intact. This makes our chances from the seat,” a close aide of the MP said.

Kay Pee Vs Tinu after 15 years

It will be after 15 years when Kay Pee will face Tinu in the assembly polls. Earlier, both had fought against each other in erstwhile Jalandhar South segment (now named Jalandhar West), in 1997 and 2002. During both the occasions Tinu was a BSP candidate. In 1997 he became the reason behind Kay Pee’s defeat as he got more than 26,000 votes. Chuni Lal Bhagat from BJP had won the elections in 1997. Kaypee won the 2002 elections.