Not no 1 in committing crime: Haryana Police says mistake in NCRB data

The Haryana Police on Monday issued a statement clarifying the mistake in the data published by the national crime records bureau (NCRB), which had put the state’s force at number 1 spot in committing crime in India.

Reacting to a Hindustan Times report published on December 2, the police said the figure mentioned in NCRB data that 488 criminal cases were registered against police personnel in Haryana in 2016 was wrong.

“Haryana DGP BS Sandhu had said that he would get the data checked. Upon inquiry, it was found that Gurgaon Police had inadvertently sent the figure 454 under ‘number of criminal cases registered during year’ to SCRB, whereas it actually pertained to ‘complaint/cases declared false/unsubstantiated after investigation’. The actual figure of criminal cases registered against cops in Gurgaon was zero,” the statement said.

It said after correcting this error that the final number of criminal cases against cops in Haryana in 2016 comes out to 34. The police said they will inform the NCRB authorities about the error.