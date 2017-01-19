Note pasted outside prison, challenges police to stop jailbreak

A note pasted on the wall of Modern jail in Faridkot put the police on toes on Thursday. The note stated that friends of Gurpreet Sekhon Mudki will be helped in escaping from Muktsar, Ferozepur and Faridkot jails, and challenged the Punjab Police to try to stop them before January 21. It is undersigned in the name of Gurpreet Sekhon Mudki, who hails from Mudki village in Ferozepur district, 20km from Faridkot.

Sekhon is one of the absconders, who had escaped from Nabha jail on November 27, along with five others. He is facing 13 cases of murder and attempt to murder. A close aide of Vicky Gounder, another gangster who fled from Nabha jail, Sekhon was arrested in March, 2015 in connection with a murder case in Faridkot.

Till now, only Harminder Mintoo and Neeta Deol have been caught but the other absconders are still at large.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Nanak Singh said that the police department has taken all possible precautions after the incident. He said that a thorough investigation will be conducted to find the persons behind it. He added that paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the jail to ensure security.