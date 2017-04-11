Noted economist Inderjit Singh takes over as registrar of Punjabi University

Noted economist, Inderjit Singh took over as the new registrar of Punjabi University, Patiala, on Tuesday.

He replaced Devinder Singh, who was removed by vice-chancellor on Monday.

After taking over the reins, to set example for others employees, Inderjit Singh sent his official vehicle back to the transport officer and said that he will use his personal vehicle for his daily routine.

In case there is an official visit outside the city, he will ask for a vehicle from central pool, said Inderjit. Usually, the registrar gets an official vehicle along with a driver.

Singh also passed orders that he wont take any additional remuneration from university for working as a registrar. “Its already a privilege and honour that vice-chancellor has assigned this important task to me, thus its my duty to take care of my parent institution. I wont take any additional remuneration for working as capacity of Registrar”, said Inderjit.

Later, in a meeting of assistant and deputy registrars of University, he asked them to work in tandem to bring transparency in decision making, making speedy disposal of files, clearing all pendency of work at earliest, apart from curtailing expenditure of University.

Inderjit, is a senior professor in the University’s department of economics, has done commendable work in the field of agricultural revolution and food security. His famous work “Indo-Pak: Reimagining India” with his team of scholars in the field has won him international accolades.

Singh has authored more than 100 research papers, published in national and international journals, six books, besides guiding 22 PhD and 40 MPhil scholars during his over 37 years of teaching.