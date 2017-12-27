Noted eye surgeon Dr Daljit Singh passes away in Amritsar

Noted ophthalmologist Dr Daljit Singh, 83, passed away after a brief illness in Amritsar on Wednesday. Considered a pioneer in lens implant surgery, Dr Singh was born in the family of renowned Sikh scholar Professor Sahib Singh on October 11, 1934, in Amritsar. After initial education at Khalsa School, his aunt inspired him to take medicine as profession.

He worked as a general practitioner in rural areas, before completing his PG degree in 1963. He joined the local medical college as senior lecturer in the department of ophthalmology and then worked at Government Medical College, Patiala, for five years. A workaholic, he continued to hone his skills, wrote books on the eye and contributed to studies of cataract from the genetic point of view.

“He used to go to Guru Nanak Dev University for research on a cycle. I was his student and we pedalled side-by-side,” remembers Dr Baljit Singh Dhillon, his student and later, colleague

He was appointed honorary eye surgeon to the then President of India, Giani Zail Singh. The government honoured him with the Padma Shri for outstanding service to medical science in 1987. He also treated deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal and Orissa governor BN Pandey.

“Bold and uptight, he was a man who lived life on his own terms. He was sensitive towards the concerns of the public. During campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he even approached those sections of society that no other politician catered to,” said Ashok Sethi, a social worker, and a close friend of Dr Singh’s family.

“His crowning glory was restoring the vision of 11 children, who lost their sight in a LPG cylinder blast during Independence Day celebrations in Orissa,” reads a book titled ‘Amritsar: A city with Glorious Legacy’, that senior journalist Varinder Singh Walia has authored.

Dr Singh received the prestigious Dr BC Roy Award for ‘Outstanding service in the field of socio-medical relief’ from the Medical Council of India in 1994.

His two sons — Dr Ravjit Singh and Dr Kiranjit Singh – and daughters-in-law, Dr Indu R Singh and Dr Seema Kiranjit Singh, also form a formidable team of eye surgeons.

Noted Punjabi author and his close friend Kulbir Singh Suri, son of late legendary Punjabi novelist Nanak Singh, told HT that Dr Singh wrote a book entitled ‘Naroi Akh’ (Healthy Eye) in Punjabi decades ago. His three poetry books —‘Dharti Tirhai’, ‘Sidhre Bol’ and ‘Babre Bol’ have been translated into Urdu.

Principled politician

In the last phase of his life, he decided to enter the heat and dust of politics and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Amritsar on an AAP ticket against the likes of Arun Jaitley and Capt Amarinder. The AAP expelled him in July 2015, after he questioned the party’s decision-making. Later, he joined the Congress.