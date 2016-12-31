Nothing to learn from Pathankot attack, says Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Almost a year after the terror attack on the Pathankot airbase, Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has shifted the responsibility to prevent such strikes to the Centre and said the state has ‘nothing to learn’ from these.

“What is there for the state to learn from these terror attacks? Such attacks keep occurring and we cannot be faulted for these. The BSF, controlled by the Centre, should rather take care of this,” said Badal, who was here for a sangat darshan on Saturday.

Asked when he would declare his candidature for the coming assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron said the party would decide and announce his seat.

To another question, he said, “I am not nervous about the candidature of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) candidate Jarnail Singh from Lambi (Badal’s home turf). Had it been so I would not have been meeting people here in Mansa.”

DeMo EFFECT

In an apparent effect of demonetisation on electioneering, Badal asked a gathering at the sangat darshan at Reond Kalan village to fund the campaign of Dr Nishan Singh, the SAD candidate from Budhlada assembly seat.

He highlighted the welfare schemes launched by the Punjab government and said that no other state government has launched so many pro-people policies.

He also criticised the Congress for its role in the construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and the Operation Bluestar at the Golden temple.

Referring to his regular appearances at sangat darshan shows in the winter season, he said, “No chief minister in the country meets people in such foggy and harsh weather.”

Badal had earlier reached Akkanwali village at the scheduled time of sangat darshan only to find that there was no crowd at the venue and had to wait for people to pour in.

SP DIVIDE REMINDS CM OF MANPREET’S DEFECTION

Responding to media queries over the divide in the family of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, the CM recalled the defection of his nephew Manpreet Badal, who is now in the Congress, and termed him a turncoat.

“Despite being given the finance portfolio in our cabinet, Manpreet switched sides. With all my political experience I can say turncoats have no political future,” he added.