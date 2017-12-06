Now, book parking space in Chandigarh on the app

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday launched the smart parking application at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. The app will allow the commuters to book space across the 25 parking lots in city, which are further divided into 58 operational lots.

Christened as ‘Arya Smart Parking Chandigarh’, it can be downloaded through Android as well as IOS mobile phones. The app will help the commuters locate the parking lot and book space, as per their requirement.

During the programme, Badnore said, “With the launch of this app, the struggle to find space in the parking lots throughout city will end.”

Parkings across the city has been an issue with motorists facing inconvenience. Increased congestion has resulted in crammed up spaces and people compromising on suitable locations.

App will provide real-time data

Residents need to locate parking lot and book their parking as per their requirement. The app enables commuters to see car-parking information, rates, restrictions, hours of operation and vacancies in real-time.

The residents will be able to see and select underutilised car parkings near their work places or a viable alternative before they leave their house.

One can even pre-book and pay for the spot through the app and ensure they get a convenient parking space.

A rider: Flat rates to go

Within a week your car will cost double per entry. The cost will be ₹10 per entry (for four hours) and thereafter ₹10 for every two hours. A two-wheeler will be charged ₹5 for the first four hours and ₹5 subsequently for every two hours. As of now, there’s a flat rate of ₹5 for a car and ₹2 for a two-wheeler

Anil Garg, additional commissioner of MC, said, “We have conducted checks in the lots and found some discrepancies.They have been asked to remove within two-three days. We are hopeful that new rates will come into effect this week only.”