Now, Chandigarh ropes in temples, gurdwaras to control dengue; 198 cases so far

For a change in its tactics to control dengue, the National Vector Borne Disease Control Department , Chandigarh, has now roped in gurudwaras and temples to educate people on the importance of sanitation.

With more than 130 dengue cases being reported from Manimajra this season, the locality is giving a tough time to the UT health department.

“From Sunday onwards, announcements are being made in gurudwaras and temples, wherein residents are requested to clean their water coolers on weekly basis. Besides this, they are also being asked to prevent stagnation of water near their homes and ensure proper coverage of their underground water tanks,” said Dr Gauav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer, Chandigarh.

10 fresh cases on Sunday

With 10 new cases being reported on Sunday, the total number of dengue cases has increased to 198. Till July end, only 31 cases were reported. On Saturday, 50 new dengue cases were reported, out of which 45 were from Manimajra.

Of the 10 cases reported on Sunday, two cases were reported from Khuda Ali Sher, Sector 16, Sector 24 each, and one each from Sector 23,55,56 and Ramdarbar.

High population density, cause of problem in Manimajra

Speaking about the concentration of dengue cases in Manimajra (over 130 cases so far), Dr Gaurav said, “The high number of cases in this locality is because it has a high population density. Besides this, many people use water coolers and fail to regularly change the water, which in turns becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Our teams found that the maximum number of larvae were from these water coolers.”

He added, “Almost every house has an underground tank (haudi). These are not properly covered.”

He informed that on Friday, the department deployed 40 people in Manimajra to inspect the area and clean all mosquito breeding sites. Furthermore, 650 notices have already been issued to the residents of Manimajra. However, this seems to have had little impact on ground.