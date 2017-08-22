Now, court relief to Capt Amarinder’s son in income tax case

Two days after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh got a clean chit in the City Centre scam with the Vigilance Bureau filing a closure report, a local court on Monday stayed summons issued against his son Raninder Singh in a criminal complaint case filed by the income tax department.

The order comes a day before he was directed to appear in court on Tuesday. The court of additional sessions judge Rajiv Beri issued stay on the summons issued by chief judicial magistrate Japinder Singh who had directed Raninder to appear in court on Tuesday.

The summons has been stayed till September 7.

The case was filed against the Punjab CM and his son by the income tax department in 2016 pertaining to “properties and concealed income” the family allegedly owns in foreign countries.

Raninder was first directed by the court to appear in March this year following which an appeal was filed by him against the order. The department in its complaint said Raninder misguided it during probe and claimed of having several documents from UK and Dubai related to the family’s income and ‘trusts’ they own abroad.

The complaint alleges that Raninder was ‘settler’ of Jacaranda Trust which the family formed in UK. Other ‘undisclosed’ trusts include Mulwala Holdings Limited, Chilligham Holdings Limited and Allworth Venture Holding Limited. The father-son also allegedly carried out ‘undisclosed’ financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC Geneva and HSBC Financial Services Limited (Middle East).

The department said the trusts were established in 2005 and most of the deals were routed through British Virgin Islands. It submitted in the court that it has documents sourced from British Virgin Islands.

The department also alleged that Captain and his son ‘did not cooperate with officials in the probe’ and gave ‘false information’ when asked about ownership and other details of these assets and trusts.