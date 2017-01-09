Now, dangal to promote cashless transactions in Chandigarh

In line with the times, UT administration has found a novel way to promote cashless transactions. Encashing on the flick 'Dangal', UT will organise cashless dangal to promote use of plastic money.

Chandigarh is among the 25 cities that have been picked up for organIsing 'digi dhan mela' to promote cashless transactions.

Actor Aamir Khan starrer movie Dangal, which has crossed ₹350 crore mark and has become the highest bollywood grosser is based on Haryana-based Phogat family - former National wrestling champion Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his two daughters to attain wrestling medals at the international level.

The ‘digi dhan mela’ will be held on Tuesday at the Parade Ground in Sector 17. The UT deputy commissioner, Ajit Balaji Joshi, said,"What better way to spread the message of cashless transactions than roping in the wrestlers and organising a dangal. Dangal is a hit these days and we have invited prominent wrestlers from Haryana and Punjab for dangal.”

The sources in the administration said 14 wrestlers are participating and seven winners will be awarded by transferring the winning amount in their accounts. The prize money goes up to ₹1 lakh. The administration has picked the wrestlers who have bank account to send across the message among the masses about cashless transaction.

The cashless dangal will be organised in the evening at the Football Ground from 4:30pm. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and 2012 Olympics silver medallist in wrestling, Yogeshwar Dutt, will be present during the event. ‘Cashless Dangal’ application was launched by the Chandigarh administration, which has been conceptualised and created by Infosys, Chandigarh.

During the day-long event, banks, common service centres (CSCs), private digital payment service providers will provide services to consumers and merchants to adopt digital payments. The aim is to encourage adoption of digital payments by local residents, where they can interact with banks and other stakeholders, get apps downloaded and learn how to do digital transactions. The administration aims to get around 15,000 people in the mela.

The UT home secretary, Anurag Agarwal, said, “The centre has announced incentive schemes and awards would be given to the residents opting for digitised transactions across the country.”

He added during the mela, ‘digi pathshala’ will be put up where people will be trained in cashless transactions. As many as 70 stalls are being put by the banks and various organisations for opening new accounts, Aadhar seeding of accounts, point of sale machine distribution. There will also be a lucky draw under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana. Under the draw, scheme merchants and customers would be rewarded for taking to digital payments.