Now Diljit Dosanjh broaches Johal’s ‘torture’ in Punjab target killings case

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined the bandwagon of British and Canadian politicians expressing their concern about the alleged torture of British citizen Jagtar Singh Johal, alias Jaggi, a prime accused in the case of targeted killings in Punjab.

In his Facebook post, Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) writes that he is saddened to hear about the “torture” of Jagtar Singh Johal after his arrest in Punjab. “Whatever the allegations on him may be, every person has the right to a free trial. As Sikhs, we pray for Sarbat da Bhalla (sic),” the post concludes.

It’s the first time that someone from the Punjabi entertainment industry has reacted to Johal’s arrest.

Earlier, Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s federal New Democratic Party (NDP) had said “reports of torture including electrocution” by “Indian authorities” were “deeply chilling and require immediate attention.” Tweeting a report from the BBC, Singh noted, “The allegations of torture should rattle lovers of democracy and human rights to their innermost core.”

Must read | Targeted killings: Punjab police face threats on social media, phone, email

Two MPs belonging to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party also raised the matter in a letter to India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa, Vikas Swarup. The letter was sent by Raj Grewal, who represents Brampton East in the House of Commons, and Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre.

The Punjab Police have rejected the allegations of torture, saying that due process of law was followed at every stage, with the accused allowed access to his counsel and family members, and also a team from the UK high commission.

Johal, 31, a non-resident Indian settled in the United Kingdom, was arrested from Rama Nadi in Jalandhar on November 4. Johal, known widely by the nickname Jaggi, ran an outfit called ‘Never Forget 1984’ in the UK, and was on the radar of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police for more than a year.