Now, pay commercial rate for using drinking water in lawns

The water supply and sewage disposal committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to charge commercial rates on house owners using potable water for watering their lawns.

The decision, which affects all houses with an area of at least 1 kanal (1,000 sq yards), comes into force from September 1.

The MC had already made it mandatory for these house owners — 7,600 in the city — to get tertiary treated water connections for watering their lawns. However, only 1,100 have got the connection so far.

The remaining will be charged commercial rates — ₹16 per kilolitre — for using drinking water for irrigation purpose in their next bill, said a senior officer of the public health department.

“We have already given them (house owners) enough time to install tertiary treated water connections, but most of them have not complied with it,” said the officer.

Tertiary treatment is the cleaning process through which wastewater is made suitable for watering lawns and parks as well for irrigating fields. It entails chemical treatment and sedimentation process

The civic body started laying tertiary treated water pipelines in 1990 and covered Sectors 1-12 and 16. Over the past seven years, the MC has made these connections available in the entire city. In all, ₹15 crore have been spent on the project so far.

Gfx

Use tertiary treated water

Intro: The decision affects all houses with an area of at least 1 kanal

Total houses: 7,600

With TT connection: 1,100

What you pay

Using potable water: ₹16 per kilolitre

Using TT water: ₹2,000 on installation, ₹50 per month

How to get TT water connection

Apply at the office of the area subdivisional officer of the MC’s public health department.

The application form can be downloaded from the MC website — mcchandigarh.gov.in — and is also available at e-Sampark centres