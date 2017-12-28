 NRI, wife killed as tractor rams into scooter in Hoshiarpur | punjab$jalandhar | Hindustan Times
NRI, wife killed as tractor rams into scooter in Hoshiarpur

Jaswant Singh, 40, a resident of Hariana town, who had returned from Canada about a fortnight ago, was going to pay obeisance to a religious place in nearby Haveli village along with his wife Paramjit Kaur, 38, on an Activa.

punjab Updated: Dec 28, 2017 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Three persons, including an NRI and his wife, were killed in a road accident near Handowal village, 10 kms from here, on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh, 40, a resident of Hariana town, who had returned from Canada about a fortnight ago, was going to pay obeisance to a religious place in nearby Haveli village along with his wife Paramjit Kaur, 38, on an Activa.

The victims, Jaswant Singh and his wife Paramjit. Jaswant had returned home from Canada after 14 years.

Near the Handowal bridge, a tractor trailer hit their scooter, resulting in their death on the spot. The tractor trailer too overturned following which its driver Amrik Singh of Tarn Taran was also killed.

Jaswant’s brother Tarsem Singh said his brother had come to India after 14 years. He alleged that the tractor was speeding. Although the driver is dead, Chabbewal police have registered a case under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code against him.

