NSG team collects samples from Maur blasts site as locals protest

A team of National Security Guards (NSG) on Thursday collected samples from the Maur bomb blasts site, even as locals protested against the delay in identifying the accused and poor medical aid to the injured.

Besides NSG, a team of the Intelligence Bureau and forensic laboratory, Chandigarh, is also in Maur to help police in the probe.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swapan Sharma and Maur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Latif Ahmad pacified the protesters and assured them that the accused would be nabbed soon.

Sharma said the NSG team has collected samples from the site and will share the details of the findings with the police. Meanwhile, three children, Saurav Singla and Ripandeep Singh from Maur and Japsimran Singh from Sandoha village, who died in the blasts, were cremated on Thursday.