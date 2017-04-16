NSUI should have protested outside Punjab CM Amarinder’s house: Sahdev Salaria

Expressing serious concern over the protest held by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday outside the office of MP, Chandigarh Kirron Kher in Sector-8, national executive member of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha and co-incharge of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Himachal Pradesh Sahdev Salaria said that instead of protesting outside the office of MP, NSUI activists should have protested outside the residence of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

“Punjab government is not giving its share of grants to Panjab University and NSUI is student body of Congress. Now when there is Congress government in Punjab, it would be better if they make efforts in bringing grants from Punjab government rather than holding such type of protest outside the residence of MP and that too when she is not in cit,” he said.

He also said that Kirron Kher is already taking up the issue of grants to PU in Delhi and she is making serious efforts to bring PU out of this financial crisis.

“Student bodies like NSUI and left-leaning Students for Society (SFS) are politicising this issue and trying to turn Panjab University into Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU),” he added.

The officials stated that Kher is attending national executive meeting of BJP in Odisha.