Nursery admissions soon, yet no fee regulation policy in Chandigarh

Even as nursery class admission for session 2018-19 are about to begin by November end, Chandigarh has failed to come up with a policy to monitor the annual fee hike by private schools.

Four years have passed since the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed Chandigarh along with Punjab and Haryana to form separate panels to study the issue and set up a regulatory mechanism. Following the order, UT administration had set up a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of late Justice RS Mongia (retd)

However, the delay in formulating the guidelines have permitted the city private schools to hike their fee by 10-15% in the new academic session as well.

Last proposal sent six months ago

A proposal, sent six months ago, was returned by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), asking for some clarifications and suggesting some amendments.

UT education secretary, Bansi Lal Sharma, said, "A new proposal was sent to MHA three to four days ago, stating that we want to implement the fee regulation rules which are being followed in Punjab,”

"The decision now depends on MHA’s nod. If the proposal is approved quickly, then it will be enforced from the next academic session onwards.If it is delayed then it will be effected from the date of approval. The policy can be formally adopted after Union governments decision."

Will cap fee hike at 8%

On April 28, 2017, the administration had told the high court that it would adopt the Punjab State Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Rules 2017 under which the annual fee hike for private schools was capped at 8% of the previous year’s fee. The Punjab cabinet had recently approved the new law.

Director schools education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, "We are hopeful that the fee regulation rules as per the Punjab act, will be implemented from next academic session onwards."

Petitions pending in court

In 2017, the parents' association had staged many protest against the arbitrary fee hike. A petition against Mount Carmel School, Sector 47 and another petition seeking direction to all schools affiliated to Central Board of School Education (CBSE) are pending with the Punjab and Haryana high court.

As many as 38 parents had moved a petition against St Joseph Senior Secondary School, Sector 44D, 33 parents against Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 40, and four parents against Chitkara International School, Sector 25, among various others petitions, before the district courts.