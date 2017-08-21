Nursery student falls on ‘dal’ bucket, suffers burns

A four-year-old nursery student at Government Model High School, Sector 38-D, suffered burns on his lower back and legs after he slipped on to a hot mid-day meal that had spilled on the floor.

The child, who is from Dadumajra, was playing with his classmates when the bucket carrying ‘dal’ overturned on Friday.

He is admitted at the burns unit of Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Visibly in pain, he is covered with gauze below the waist and is not able to stand on his own yet.

“Doctors have told us that he is fine now,” said the mother, who didn’t wish to be named. “They told us on Saturday that we can take him home but he is feverish and too weak.”

The mother works as a mid-day meal worker at the same school, but was not present there when the incident took place.

“Children usually get excited when food is brought to the classroom,” said the mother. “The kids were pushing each other playfully when the bucket overturned. While the teacher’s attention was diverted to students fighting in another class, my son slipped on to the hot ‘dal’.”

Schoolteachers rushed the boy to hospital and have been visiting him. The school is also bearing the treatment cost, said the father.

“We do not want to file any complaint,” said the father. “We don’t think the school is to be blamed. It all happened due to the children’s mischief.”

The boy had fever for a few days and had returned to school the same day the incident took place.

“I am happy that my child is safe. We just hope he gets fine soon,” said the mother.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association, said parents should be involved in the management of mid-day meal scheme in schools. “This (incident) is a clear case of neglect,” he said.

Meanwhile, district education officer Rajinder Kaur was not aware of the incident. “I will mark an inquiry,” she said.