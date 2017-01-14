 Officials to video record political rallies in Patiala district says election observer | punjab$patiala | Hindustan Times
Officials to video record political rallies in Patiala district says election observer

punjab Updated: Jan 14, 2017 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Fatehgarh Sahib
Election observer Rajendra Chandrekar has also asked police officers to videograph every vehicle they check on nakas. (HT Representative Image)

Election observer Rajendra Chandrekar held a meeting with returning officers of Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana and Amloh on Thursday and Friday and asked to keep watch on activities of flying squads.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDMs)-cum-returning officers of the constituencies Arvind Gupta, Navraj Singh Brar and Amandeep Singh were asked to make sure that every event including rallies and road shows were video recorded. He also asked them to enter their observation on shadow register to bring accuracy in cost calculation of candidates’ campaign.

Meanwhile in a meeting with flying squads, Chandrekar asked police officers to videograph every vehicle they check on nakas. In an another meeting, Chandrekar directed officials to convey to the candidates that the cost spent in setting up any booths on poll day will be included in their poll expenditure.

