Olympian Milkha Singh to get Khel Rattan at annual convocation of Panjab University

The Syndicate approved the recommendations of the committee and has decided to award Khel Rattan to Olympian Milkha Singh, Gian Rattan to art critic BN Goswamy and Udyog Rattan to businessman Sunil Kant Munjal at the annual convocation of Panjab University.

The Syndicate also gave its nod to the list of names for awarding honoris causa degrees. Sumitra Mahajan from Delhi will be awarded Doctor of Laws (honoris causa), MM Sharma, former president of Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and Tejinder Singh Virde, faculty of natural sciences of Imperial College, South Kensington campus, London, will both be awarded Doctor of Science (honoris causa). Honoris causa is an academic degree, often conferred as a way of honouring a distinguished visitor’s contributions to a specific field or to society in general.

Re-employment beyond age 60

In a meeting on Sunday, the issue of re-employment at PU-affiliated colleges was also tabled, where it was stated that 60% posts of principals in affiliated colleges of Punjab were lying vacant and needed to be filled.

The university has received a letter from the chancellor’s office, stating that re-employment after the age of 60 to the post of principal was a violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. It was discussed that if the management allowed, these posts should be filled in affiliated colleges.

Status report of construction quality at PU, MPhil/PhD admissions and facilities for transgender students were put on hold.

The Syndicate resolved that Punjab government should be urged to start paying salaries at regular UGC scale to teachers appointed in affiliated colleges three years ago on a fixed amount of Rs 21,600. City colleges should also be urged to pay salaries to their teachers in the non-aided positions at the same level as contract teachers appointed by UT administration.

33 complaints against PU officials

The status report of 33 complaints against PU officials from 2015 was also tabled, where one professor got a clean chit in a case where he allegedly involved his brother to buy electronic devices for the varsity.

The report submitted by the chief vigilance officer was discussed in detail and members argued whether the unsigned complaints should be considered or not. Also, allegations by a re-employed professor, VK Chopra, against PU officials were scrapped by the Syndicate.

In the issue, where Rajesh Gill, president of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), sought transparency in meetings and asked for recordings, it was decided that once the minutes of the meeting were confirmed, DVDs will be handed over to members. Vice-chancellor (V-C) Arun Kumar Grover said he will ensure that DVDs are provided to members.

The Syndicate also considered the report of its committee and asked for an interface with Neelam Paul of the department of music and expressed concern and anguish at her response as she has failed to follow directives of the Senate.

Items including status report of construction quality at PU over 16 years, admission process for MPhil/PhD programme and proposal of facilities for transgender students, as per minutes of meeting dated September 7, were put on hold.

The Syndicate will next meet on December 10. Meanwhile, the Senate is scheduled to meet on December 16. Following this, the new Syndicate will be elected on December 17.