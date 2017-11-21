One year on, probe into another 21-yr-old’s rape case inconclusive

At a time when the Chandigarh Police is investigating the case of a 21-year-old woman from Dehradun who was allegedly raped by an auto driver in Sector 53, Chandigarh, on November 17, the probe into a similar case from last year remains inconclusive.

In December 2016, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his accomplice at knifepoint in a forested area along the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Sector 29.

The woman worked at a call centre and was returning home after work. Back then, the case had created an uproar in the city and people raised concerns about women’s safety.

Loopholes in probe

Police had claimed to have arrested one of the accused who was reportedly identified by the victim. However, on the first day of the trail on April 19, she could not identify him. This raised doubts whether the man who was presented by the police as the accused was the same person who had raped the woman.

Furthermore, the police investigation also appeared inconclusive when in July, the forensic report stated that the DNA profiling of the accused and the victim do not match. It said: “It is conveyed that on the basis of male DNA profiles obtained from the victim, it can be opined that Wasim (accused) is excluded as a contributor to the male DNA available on the victim’s exhibits.”

One year on, the police have also failed to arrest the second accused whose identity was unknown. The auto and the knife used to perpetrate the crime are yet to be traced.

Horror of that night

On December 12, 2016, the victim was returning home from her office in Sector 34, Chandigarh. Around 8 pm, she hired an auto from the road separating Sectors 34 and 21 on the Dakshin Marg to reach Hallomajra.

The auto driver and his accomplice were heading towards Tribune Chowk when the victim hired it. On way, the duo reportedly took the auto on the slip road towards Sector 29 and stopped it along the road. The victim tried to raise an alarm, but the accused managed to take her to a nearby forested area where the two men allegedly raped her.

Police said while the auto driver fled from the spot, his accomplice accompanied the victim to the bus stop on the Chandigarh-Ambala road near Tribune Chowk. From there, she hired another auto to reach her home.

On reaching home, the victim narrated the tragedy to her mother, who in turn approached the police the following day.

Police teams visited the crime scene and a case was registered at the Industrial Area police station. Various teams were constituted to crack the case. However, one year since then, nothing has come out of the investigations.

Hearing today

The case is currently under in the special court for rape cases at the Chandigarh district court. It will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

A shoddy probe?

Victim does not recognise the man police claim is an accused

DNA samples of the arrested accused did not match with that of the victim

The second accused is still at large

Police fail to recover auto and knife used to perpetrate the crime