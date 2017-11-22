Residents lock Faridkot school over head teacher’s transfer

Residents of Sibian village, 35km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday locked Government Primary School over the transfer of its head teacher, demanding the decision be rolled back.

Nearly 100 people, including students, staged a protest against the move.

The villagers said the transfer of head teacher Partap Singh was unfair as students were doing really well in sports and education since he took charge. “If the education department does not cancel his transfer order, we will intensify the protest,” said Makhan Singh, a protester.

Sources said earlier there was a dispute between two teachers of the school which led to the transfer of one of them. Some claimed that the teacher used her political influence of her family to get the head teacher transferred.

There are a total of six teachers in the school.

Block primary officer Mohinder Kaur and station house officer (SHO) Bajakhana Sunil Kumar reached the spot.

Kaur said she will convey the locals’ demand to the authorities concerned. Later on, the residents opened the school gate on the assurance of appropriate action on their demand.

Deputy district education officer (primary) Dharamvir Singh said Partap Singh was transferred on the basis an inquiry conducted by the block primary officer in August this year over tampering of attendance record.