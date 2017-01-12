Only UT administrator, advisor and HC judges to get red beacon atop cars

The red beacon flashing atop the vehicles of the mayor, IGP, SSP, home secretary, finance secretary and the deputy commissioner will be removed following a fresh notification from the UT administrator. Only the UT administrator, the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, judges of the HC and the UT adviser can use the red flashing light, according to the new notification.

As of now, all secretaryrank officers in the UT were using the red beacon. Officers of superindendent of police (SP) rank and above were using the red light; DSPs and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were using the blue light.

AMBER LIGHT (WITH FLASHER)

The amber light (with flasher), will now be used by the Member of Parliament (MP), Chandigarh; the mayor, the IAS/IPS officers; the deputy commissioner/district magistrate (DC/DM), Chandigarh; the IGP, the district and sessions judge, Chandigarh, SSP, Chandigarh, and fire tenders.

AMBER LIGHT (WITHOUT FLASHER)

Amber light (without flasher) will be used by used by additional deputy commissioner, Chandigarh; additional district and sessions judges, Chandigarh; Sub Divisional Magistrates, Chandigarh; SPs, Chandigarh; DSPs, Chandigarh.

BLUE LIGHT (WITH FLASHER)

The blue Light (with flasher) will be used by the enforcement staff and senior officials of excise and taxation department, Chandigarh; the enforcement staff and senior officials of the transport department, Chandigarh. All police vehicles assigned duties of emergency/quick response, escorts, pilots, law and order as well as ambulances of UT, Chandigarh, can also use this light.

BACKGROUND TO THE ORDER

It is the first comprehensive order in UT and is in line with Supreme Court directions. Senior officers said the notification was cleared by the UT administrator two months ago, but was made public today. It was kept on hold due to the MC poll of conduct. It has been clarified that in case the vehicle fitted with beacon on top front is not carrying the dignitary/officer, then such a beacon shall not be used and be covered by a black/white cover. The stickers for use of beacons shall be issued by the secretary transport, UT, Chandigarh and the record shall be maintained by secretary, State Transport Authority, Chandigarh. RTI activist Hemant Kumar had, in November last year, taken up the issue of ‘indiscriminate use’ of red beacons over vehicles of political and official functionaries across the country. He had also written to the Prime Minister and the union home minister.

OLD STICKERS INVALID

With the fresh notification, all stickers for the use of beacon presently in use and issued by any authority of Chandigarh administration shall be invalid with immediate effect. Fresh applications will be submitted to the secretary, transport, for issue of new stickers.