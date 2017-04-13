Over 6,300 children in Punjab bereft of school education but 2011 census, CAG figures different

In a recent survey conducted by education department on 6-to 14-year-olds in the state only 6,343 children were found to be bereft of school education, whereas according to 2011 census the actual figure is 1,76,645.

The difference in figures presents the incapability of state mechanism to tackle illiteracy.

A letter from the office of the state director general of school education to circle education officers and district education officers, lists out district-wise number of kids bereft of school education.

As per the door-to-door survey conducted by the education department, 1,858 children in 6-7 year age group and 4,485 children in 7-14 age group were found deprived of school education in Punjab. They need to be brought under the mainstream education from the 2017-18 session.

BUT 2011 CENSUS SPEAKS DIFFERENT NUMBERS

Meanwhile, the social activists quote reports of Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Census to flay the number collected by education department.

Dr Pyara Lal Garg, retired Baba Farid University registrar and now social activist, says that as per 2011 census, 1,76,645 children were at bay from education.

“What efforts of the education department has brought the figure this low?” he asked. Quoting the recent reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), he said that the report claimed that total 39,62,439 students of 6-14 age group were enrolled in all schools of Punjab in 2016, and as per the projection of Census there are around 45,00,000 children of this age group in the state.

“The department found only 6,000 children out of school in the door-to-door survey, this reflects the insincerity of the government towards the right to compulsory education of the children in India,” added Dr Garg, who is also a member of fee committee appointed by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Even the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) states that only 1% children of 6-14 age group are not enrolled in schools.

The members of Shiksha Vikas Munch expressed their grief about the data. “If the department goes by such data and sets such meagre targets, it will be snatching the right of compulsory education from thousands of children,” said many RTE activists.

“The department has found only 76 children in Patiala district who were lacking school education. One can find this number of children at just two brick kilns. There are many wards of migrated people who fail to draw anybody’s attention to their plight,” said Jagjit Singh of Shiksha Vikas Munch.

When contacted, director general of secondary education (DGSE) Pardeep Sabharwal said he agrees that many children must have been left out during the survey. If the department officials find more such children, they will also be taken in, he assured.