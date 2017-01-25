Over 860 illegal liquor boxes seized across Jalandhar

In one of the major seizures of illegal liquor that was allegedly meant to be distributed in areas of Jalandhar North constituency ahead of the polling day , police claimed to have recover 608 illegal liquor boxes. The boxes were recovered from a godown of an abandoned factory at Reru on Tuesday evening. All the boxes were filled with foreign-based liquor bottles including Bacardi, Antiquity, Royal Stag and Cash.

Senior police officials including ADCP-1 Jasvir Singh, ACP (North) Deepika Singh, SHO Karnail Singh, SHO Sukhbir Singh along with excise inspector Manpreet Singh rushed to the spot after getting the information of a consignment of illicit liquor.

At the time of filing this report, the teams were interrogating store manager Rakesh Kumar who had taken the area on rent. Similarly, Maqsudan police have claimed to seize a total of 109 boxes of liquor at a police naka at Wariana village. The boxes were loaded in a Bolero car.

Anil Kumar of Hardev Nagar and Jaswinder Singh of Sansarpur are being questioned regarding the matter. In another incident the Lambra police seized 143 boxes of illicit liquor and arrested three persons . The accused have been identified as Baldev Raj of Hajipur, Robin of Noormahal and Harjinder Singh of Kalyanpur village .

Lambra SHO Pushap Bali informed, “The police party signalled a Bolero for checking but the accused Baldev and Robin tried to run away. Later on, the police intercepted the accused and recovered 125 boxes of illegal liquor.”

The police also recovered 18 boxes in Maruti car.

The accused driving the car has been identified as Harjinder Singh. SHO said that separate cases have been registered against them under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of Excise Act.