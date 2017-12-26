Over 90 drunk drivers challaned on Christmas Eve 

Chandigarh Acting tough against revellers, the Chandigarh traffic police challaned 93 drunk drivers on Christmas eve.

The department set up special nakas across the city on December 24. Besides impounding the vehicles of drunk drivers, the cops also sent their challan documents to the district courts for further legal proceedings.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, a drunk driver can be awarded six months jail or ₹2,000 fine or both for the first offence, while there is a provision for two years jail or ₹3,000 fine or both for second or subsequent offence within three years of the previous offence.

Chandigarh courts have been mostly sentencing the drunk drivers till the rising of the court, but now police have also started recommending suspension of driving licences, according to the recommendations of the Supreme Court’s road safety committee.

Cops appeal through SMS

The UT police have challaned 6,292 offenders for drunk driving so far this year, which is highest in seven years.

The department is also using social media to appeal to the public not to drive after drinking. The special drive will continue till New Year keeping in mind late-night parties.

Residents have already started receiving SMSes that read ‘Chandigarh Police Appeals You Don’t Drink and Drive’. The bulk messages will be delivered by mobile network operators customers on behalf of the police.