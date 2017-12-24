Pak firing along LoC: Slain soldier Gurmail Singh was the sole breadwinner of family

The world came crashing down for the family of Lance Naik Gurmail Singh’s, when the news of his death during a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, reached them.

Gurmail’s father showing a family photograph. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“The family was totally dependent on Gurmail as he was sole bread winner,” the jawan’s teary-eyed father, Tarsem Singh, 65, told Hindustan Times.

A resident of Alkara village, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh was among four Indian soldiers killed in Saturday’s ceasefire violation Jammu and Kashmir’s in Rajouri sector. Gurmail had been serving in the army for past 15 years and he was promoted as lance Naik recently.

The family got the news about the tragic death of their son at around 5 in the evening. Gurmail’s younger brother received the call from an army officer, informing him that his brother received three bullet injuries during the firing and had died.

“When I came back home, I saw my younger son in a state of shock. Initially, he did not tell us about Gurmail’s demise but after we repeatedly asked him, he told us the tragic news,” said the grieving father.

He added, “We have agricultural land, but it is not too large. By and large, our family was dependent on Gurmail’s salary. We are constructing a new house and all the expenses were being borne by him. His demise has left the whole family devastated.” Gurmail’s wife Kuljit Kaur lost conscious after hearing the news.

His brother, Malwinder, said, “The government should take care of the needs of families who lose their kin.”