Pak releases 144 Indian fishermen at Wagah border

A total of 144 Indian fishermen were released by Pakistan at the Wagah border on Friday evening.

All of them are natives of Gujarat and were arrested by Pakistan on different occasions over the last two-three years for crossing Pakistan’s nautical boundary in the Arabian Sea.

Most of them were emotional and in tears on returning to their homeland. They were brought in a bus from Karachi to the border and handed over to Indian authorities. After their release, the fishermen were housed at the rest house of the Red Cross in Amritsar and will leave for Gujarat on Saturday.

Speaking to HT, Ramesh, one of the fishermen, said, “It is very difficult to identify the nautical boundaries while fishing in the Arabian Sea.” He added that though they have been released, most of them will be unable to continue their occupation because their boats, nets and other fishing accessaries are still in Pakistan’s possession.

Sawant Bhagwan Chaudhary, another fisherman, said, “The Indian government should take step to release our boats because we have no other means of earning. How will we earn a living without our boats?”

The decision to release the 144 fishermen was communicated to the Indian high commission in Islamabad on December 18 by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.