Panchkula administration’s preliminary report says property worth ₹5 crore burnt, number to go up

A preliminary report of the local administration has pegged the loss due to burning of private and public buildings in Panchkula at ₹5 crore. The final figure will increase since it does not include the estimate of the burnt and damaged vehicles.

More than 50 vehicles, including two dozen cars, got fully burnt, while there are nearly 100 other vehicles that have suffered heavy damages. Ambala divisional commissioner Vivek Joshi told HT that chief secretary office has already asked deputy commissioners across the state to start filling compensation forms from the victims on the basis of their police reports.

The government has issued a pro forma that will be circulated from the DC office for the purpose of seeking compensation, he said. Joshi confirmed HT that rough estimate for total loss suffered due to burning of private and public property in Panchkula is nearly ₹5 crore.

“Out of this, nearly ₹2 crore loss is inflicted on government buildings, while rest of the loss is due to the burning of hotel, bank in Sector 16, besides few houses inside the sectors,” he said

Joshi informed that DC office in Panchkula is already coordinating with different staff members in getting the process done to file the claims for compensation.

Repair work starts

Hafed Chowk was one of the critical point where mob cut loose on Friday and was the worst affected as at least 10 government buildings adjoining the spot in Sectors 2 and 4 were badly damaged.

The repair work has begun with new window panes being installed in many buildings. The ground floor of the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Harton) is burnt and fully damaged with over 20 computers too have been damaged. Similarly Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation was damaged as glasses worth ₹8 lakh were broken.

The façade of Haryana state consumer commission, Haryana state technical education society and Haryana Public Health engineering department too suffered heavy losses.