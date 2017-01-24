Panchkula set to issue smart cards for RCs, driving licences

Panchkula is set to be Haryana’s first district to issue smart card for registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences (DLs).

The contract for it has been given to Rosemerta Technologies. On Monday, the company set up its temporary office in the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 1.

“The state transport department has given the contract to the company. Panchkula has been chosen as a pilot project. With smart cards, registration and renewal of RCs and DLs will be faster,” said Gauri Prashar Joshi, deputy commissioner, Panchkula.

“Within a week, we are expected to commence,” said Satpal Sharma, District Informatics Officer (DIO), Panchkula.

Officials believe that with the introduction of smart cards for DLs and RCs, duplication and tampering will become difficult. “The smart card will carry a chip wherein information like finger prints, digital signature, and Aadhar number will be stored,” said Praveen Sharma, senior manager Rosemerta Technologies.

He added, “It will boost enforcement of traffic rules because the chip will also carry information about traffic violations committed by the card holder. The details of such violations can be accessed on a centralised state-based database.”

After Panchkula, smart cards will be introduced in other districts too. Chandigarh has been issuing smart cards for the said purposes since 2009.

How to convert old RCs and DLs

“We can’t force people to get smart cards. Those who want to convert their existing RC or DL into smart cards can get a duplicate card issued,” said Sharma. He added that this will incur a fee of ₹200.

Dealer point registration system

The district has also planned to start dealer point registration of vehicles. The new procedure which will be implemented soon will make the process easier and less time consuming, official belive.

Sharma said, the new system, when introduced, will “weed out corruption”.