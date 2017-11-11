Panchkula teen found dead: Chandigarh college student’s friend missing since he was found dead

A day after a 19-year-old SD College student was found dead in his car, police are looking for his friend who was apparently with him a few hours before the incident.

Tanishq Bhasin, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula, and a second-year commerce student at SD College, Sector 32, was found dead in his car on Morni road on Thursday morning. He had a gunshot wound to his head and a revolver was found lying on his lap.

Sources said Tanishq had met a friend in Mohali around midnight on Wednesday, as established by the tower location of their mobile phones.

“Tanishq had his last movement in Mohali, where he met someone and then his mobile was switched off,” confirmed Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla.

His friend, who is a Mohali resident, is now missing and his phone has also been switched off, said sources.

Police have reached out to his family to know about his whereabouts. His father is a government employee in Punjab.

“We have issued a notice to the boy’s father, asking him to bring his son for police investigation on Saturday morning,” said a senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

He said the friend’s testimony is vital to know details, leading to Tanishq’s death.

“However, his sudden disappearance raises questions. It’s possible he panicked, expecting police questioning. Hopefully, he will join the probe and help us link the dots,” said the officer.

Police said though the Mohali youth was not Tanishq’s classmate, they knew each other well.

‘Revolver still a mystery’

Police on Friday also questioned two of Tanishq’s close friends, who are learnt to have said that Tanishq was once asking them about how he could buy a gun in Chandigarh.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, law and order) Noopur Bishnoi, who is probing the matter, said it was too early to say whether there was any foul play.

“Our focus at the moment is on finding how he procured the sophisticated gun. According to initial probe, the weapon did not belong to anyone in Panchkula. We are now enlarging our probe,” she said.

Commissioner Chawla said it was a dangerous trend if youngsters could lay their hands on weapons so easily.

No other external injury: Postmortem

Even as Tanishq’s kin have pointed to the possibility of the deadly online game, Blue Whale, the postmortem conducted on Friday afternoon ruled out any external injury except the bullet wound.

His uncle Anil Bhasin said the family wanted a fare investigation, as they could not digest the fact that he committed suicide. “He was a jolly and brilliant boy. There could be some foul play,” he said.

Bhasin said razor blades were also recovered from Tanishq’s bag. Also, he had written two sentences in bold letters in his notebook: ‘Wake me up at 7.15 am’ and ‘Let my vest dry in open’.

“Though these two sentences do not make any sense, the blades raise questions,” he said.

Commissioner AS Chawla said Tanishq’s laptop and mobile phone that were recovered from his car have been sent to the Digital Investigation, Training and Analysis Centre (DITC) in Gurgaon to get clues.

“We are expecting the report on Saturday,” he said.

Mother reaches P’kula, inconsolable

Tanishq’s mother, Suvinder Kaur, was in Singapore with her elder daughter — who gave birth to a girl about 10 days ago — when she received the tragic news. As she reached home late on Thursday evening, she was inconsolable. Relatives said Tanishq was very close to her mother. Her younger daughter works in Gurgaon. Tanishq’s body has been kept at the mortuary, waiting for the arrival of all relatives. His last rites will be performed at the Manimajra cremation ground at 1pm on Saturday.

Was brilliant, regular student, say teachers

Panchkula/Chandigarh: The death of Tanishq Bhasin, who was second-year commerce student at Chandigarh’s SD college, has stunned his teachers, who met his family on Friday.

Rajiv Bahl, head of the commerce department, told HT that Tanishq was a brilliant student. “On Monday, he gave a brilliant presentation in class. He was among the toppers and hardly missed classes,” he said.

Tanishq’s class teacher, Ajay Sharma, said he showed no sign of distress or depression. “I also questioned his classmates in morning. All said he was jovial and lively. We are all shocked,” he said.

College principal Bhushan K Sharma, who also met the family, said Tanishq scored 95% in Class 12 and was among the top rankers to get admission in the college a year ago.

“His attendance was also up to the mark,” he said.

A classmates, who did not wish to be identified, said Tanishq was eager to prepare for civil services. “I am still not able to believe that he has left us,” he said.