Panchkula teen found dead: It’s murder not suicide, say Tanishq’s kin

“He was shot in the centre of his forehead,” says Sunil Bhasin, as he opens up for a conversation with Hindustan Times about the death of his son Tanishq.

On November 9, the 19-year-old’s body was found from his car on Morni Road. Despite a week since then, his death remains shrouded in mystery. He was a second year student of GGDSD College.

Police found that the car was locked from inside and the body was lying on the driver’s seat with a bullet injury on the forehead. Investigations have revealed that it was fired from a German-made pistol that was lying on his lap.

While police investigations are on, his family and friends are convinced that it is a murder and not suicide.

“He was shot in the middle of his forehead but the bullet was stuck on the left side of his neck. This means the gun was tilted downwards when the trigger was pulled,” his father said.

“Don’t you think this is a very uncomfortable position for anyone to fire at himself?” he asks, adding “someone else pulled the trigger, not my son”.

However, a senior police officer who is privy to the case said, “After examining the scene, forensic experts and doctors have concluded that it was a suicide case. However, a written report is pending.”

He added: “The investigations are on and we still need to know from where Tanishq got the weapon.”

The missing amount

Meanwhile, Tanishq’s mother, Sweety Bhasin, said he had nearly ₹1 lakh with him, of which ₹64,000 was for his coaching. The money was neither recovered from him nor had he deposited it in any coaching institute.

“Where has the money gone? I am sure my son was murdered for it,” she says.

On November 2, Tanishq had collected about ₹30,000 as rent from heir tenants. Some days later, he took another ₹50,000 from his father. A day before his death, he took another ₹14,000.

On November 8, he sent a text message to his father and asked him to bring the money urgently. The text message reads: “I have to deposit both tuition and MBA fees… batch starting on Sunday..bring money (sic)”. It was sent at 9:38 am. His father gave him the amount but it wasn’t deposited to any coaching class.

Meanwhile, the family members say they don’t know why Tanishq did not hand over the ₹30,000 collected as rent.

When asked if there was anything unusual in his son’s behaviour, Sunil Bhasin said Tanishq left home at around 6:40 pm and was carrying a laptop with him. “I had never seen him carrying a laptop earlier. I don’t know why he took it with him,” he said. The police are presently investigation the laptop to get some clues.

‘He wasn’t alone in the car’

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tanishq’s uncle Sushil Bhasin said police have found matchsticks scattered inside the car, a razor, broken blades, a big knife, a pack of cigarette, two packets of chips – one empty and one sealed, a laptop, some documents and ₹2,300 in his pocket.

The family says this appears to be a scene staged by the murders to make-believe that Tanishq committed suicide.

His father says, “Tanishq never used to keep this much amount (₹2,300) with him. He used to take small amounts from me whenever he would go out. On returning, he used to hand over the remaining money. Even when I used to insist, he would refuse and used to say that he likes to ask for it.”

His mother added that this was unusual and it appears that someone kept the amount in his pocket while “staging” the scene.

“My brother was a fitness freak and would never eat chips, even when offered. He did not smoke either. He was a perfect child any parent can dream of, and the best brother,” Priyanka Goel, his sister said.

On the other hand, during police investigations, Tanishq’s friends have revealed that he was fond of weapons. Even his laptop reportedly showed that he had searched about weapons. However, family members say they were unaware about his interest in weapons.

Candle-light march in Sec 17

To demand speedy justice, they will organise a candle-light march in Sector 17 on Sunday evening.

“Police are doing their job but we are anxious. What if the murderers are powerful people and they weaken the investigation? We want the CBI to investigate the case,” said his sister Priyanka Goel.

When asked about the family’s decision to hold a candle-light march, the police officer said, “The victim’s family has never complained to us about the investigation.”