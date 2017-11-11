Panchkula teen found dead was brilliant and a regular student, say teachers

The death of Tanishq Bhasin, who was second-year commerce student at Chandigarh’s SD college, has stunned his teachers, who met his family on Friday.

Rajiv Bahl, head of the commerce department, told HT that Tanishq was a brilliant student. “On Monday, he gave a brilliant presentation in class. He was among the toppers and hardly missed classes,” he said.

Tanishq’s class teacher, Ajay Sharma, said he showed no sign of distress or depression. “I also questioned his classmates in morning. All said he was jovial and lively. We are all shocked,” he said.

College principal Bhushan K Sharma, who also met the family, said Tanishq scored 95% in Class 12 and was among the top rankers to get admission in the college a year ago.

“His attendance was also up to the mark,” he said.

A classmates, who did not wish to be identified, said Tanishq was eager to prepare for civil services. “I am still not able to believe that he has left us,” he said.