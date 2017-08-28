Panchkula violence: Journalists to march against attack on media

Chandigarh Press Club is organising a march on Tuesday to protest against the attack on journalists in the aftermath of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction by a CBI court in Panchkula on August 25. The march will start from the press club’s premises in Sector 27 to the Haryana governor’s house near Sukhna Lake.

It is also alleged that Haryana police misbehaved with journalists who were reporting the court proceedings of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the rape case against him. The dera chief was awarded 20 years in jail on Monday. The club has also condemned the lax security arrangements by the Haryana government.

Chandigarh Press Club has demanded compensation and an inquiry from the Haryana government for losses borne by journalists during the attack. The vehicles of around 40 journalists were torched and equipment was also damaged during the violence. Many were injured. The OB vans of many electronic news channels were toppled and burnt.