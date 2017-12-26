Panic in Tarn Taran villages as leopard mauls 3

Panic gripped villages of Khadoor Sahib assembly segment after a leopard mauled three men on Monday in fields of Kang village, 10 km from here.

Surjit Singh, a farmer, was irrigating his fields around 10 am when a leopard suddenly attacked him. He was injured, but is now stable. Thereafter, the animal entered the langar (community kitchen) hall of the village and attacked one Partap Singh and a youngster. All the injured persons have been hospitalised.

After being informed, civil administration, wildlife department and police officials reached the spot to nab the leopard, which has caused panic in the area.

With the help of employees of the forest and wildlife department, the villagers closed the door of the hall and also made an arrangement so that the leopard could not flee.

Speaking to HT, Charanjit Singh, district forest officer, said that they have deployed different teams in the to nab the leopard. Finally, a team from Chhatbir zoo in Patiala district reached there at 8.00 pm and it caught the leopard at around 8.30 pm. He said, “It is yet to be ascertained that where the leopard has come from”.

Notably, local teams had failed to catch the leopard. Villagers informed that the local teams were ill-equipped and did not have proper arrangements to nab the animal.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann said that the cops, including station house officers (SHOs) of three police stations and chowki in-charges, had been deployed for the people’s safety.

Deputy superintendent of police (Tarn Taran) Satpal singh said that they have made proper security arrangements in the area. However, he said, nobody was allowed to shoot the animal as per the Indian legal system.