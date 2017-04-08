Panjab University forms 20-member panel to deliberate on fee hike issue

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Panjab University (PU) has formed a 20-member panel to discuss the hike in tuition fee. The fee has bee hiked more than 1000% (10-fold increase) in some courses.

The panel comprising senators, syndicate members and student representatives also has MP Kirron Kher as a member. Senator Satya Pal Jain, Professor Navdeep Goyal and Professor Ronki Ram are also among members. The panel will meet on April 12, even as the student bodies reiterated their call for a PU bandh on April 11 (Tuesday).

Meeting between students, PU again

Meanwhile, all student of Panjab University (PU) and university authorities, including vice-chancellor (VC) prof AK Grover and registrar Col GS Chadha (retd), met again on Thursday for discussion on demand of roll back of tuition fee.

However, students expressed their dissatisfaction with the move. In the meeting, students demanded that an emergency Senate meeting be called to take back the decision to roll back the fee hike. The V-C did not agree to it and explained the financial position and the court developments so far.

“The vice-chancellor told us that the apex court would decide next week whether the University Grants Commission can be bound to give us adequate grants. We want that university authorities, senate and students should be on the same side. There should be unity. Students would like to become party in court case pending before the high court regarding our grants,” said Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) leader Navaldeep Singh.

Nishant Kaushal, PU Campus Council president, said, “Nothing happened in today’s meeting. Our demand was to call an emergency senate meeting. Actually, the V-C told us that it takes a notice of seven days to call a meeting. We are meeting senators so that a meeting could be called to roll back hike.”

Prabhjit Kamruwala, president, Students Organisation of India, said, “We do not want to resort to violence. We do not want to keep shouting slogans. The senate meeting should be called.”

Students for Society president Damanpreet Singh was not hopeful that anything could come out of April 12 meeting. “The Senate is an autonomous body. It must take a stand, Students can talk to senators,” he said.

