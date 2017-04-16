Panjab University panel list 15 student as ‘not seriously involved’

After hectic parleys for four to five hours, Panjab University vice-chancellor appointed panel has zeroed down nearly 15 students who they said were not ‘seriously participating’ in the recent violent protest.

The panel was likely to recommend dropping of charges against these students to Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore. The varsity has not shared their names as yet.

Varsity chief security officer Ashwani Kaul, who is the complainant in the case and part of the panel, said, “We have based our view on evidence. The final decision on the students rests with the police and the governor office.”

President of Punjab University Campus Student Council Nishant Kaushal said that the number of innocent students may increase by the time the committee submits its report to the police. “The major reason for declaring them innocent is the fact that they were not part of the stone pelting during the encounter with the police as seen on the videos,” he added.

“Another factor that has gone in the favour of those who are being considered innocent is their behaviour during the protest. They turned confrontational during the heat of the moment,” he added.

Kaushal claimed that the final report of the panel might take a couple of days as the committee is to find their academic background, since the FIR lodged against them has got just their names and addresses.

“I can’t think of any reason why the police will not accept our recommendations. They are not dealing with hard-core criminals. They are just students. A balanced view is needed,” he said.