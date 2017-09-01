Panjab University polls-2017: Divided last year, NSUI puts up a united front

The National Students Union of India has turned out to be a strong contender among the 21 student organisations, in the run up to Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections. Divided due to factionalism and internal politics last year, the student body of the Congress has so far put up a united front in their campaign for victory in the polls.

PROMINENT LEADERS Manoj Lubana: He joined PU in 2011 and got associated with the NSUI in 2013. He continues to be a law student here. He has managed the elections since 2013, but never contested them.

Siya Minocha: She joined PU in 2011 and got associated with the NSUI in 2013. Till 2015, she was managing the media for the organisation. She fought the elections as the party’s presidential candidate in 2016. She is pursuing her masters in law and is the senior president of NSUI.

Jeewanjyot Singh Chahal: Having joined the PU in the department of languages in 2011, he has continued here by taking admission in a diploma programme. Jeewan, popularly known as Jugnu, was the campus president in 2013 when NSUI won the elections. Jugnu was also leading the group which broke into a faction group, Students Front, last year.

Senior leaders and separated members have once again joined hands to campaign together in classrooms and hostels, claiming that they will repeat their victorious streak from 2013 and 2014. The NSUI fought its first election in 2007 and swept the polls in 2013 and 2014. The party is trying its best to make a comeback after a two-year drought.

In 2012, Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy and Brinder Dhillon joined the NSUI and led the student body to victory for two consecutive years in 2013 and 2014. However, the party clocked in third in 2015 and secured the fourth position in 2016.

Senior leaders of the party said if the NSUI won the election this time, the streak will continue for the next four to five years. If not, it will be difficult for them to make a comeback at PU.

The national president of the NSUI, Firoz Khan, said, “The team is strong this time and we are looking forward to making it big. There are no more faction groups if there ever were; we are a united NSUI. The team has taken up challenge and will make a clean sweep in the elections.”

CAN THEY OR NOT?

Khan added that the Congress government coming to power in Punjab will have limited influence on the student elections.

However, it could also be a major bonus for the student wing of the Congress. With the party in power in the state, it will help the NSUI manage the polls better. The faction group, which separated to form the Students Front (NSUI-SF) last year, reunited with the NSUI this year. Goldy will be a significant influence having been an active NSUI president as well as PUCSC president. He is regarded as a youth icon by on campus.

But, that’s not all. The NSUI’s master strategists such as Brinder Dhillon and Harpreet Multani are no more a part of the election campaign. The leaders who helped the NSUI win 2014 polls have separated themselves from it. It also lacks a strong leadership as of now.