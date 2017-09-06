Panjab University polls-2017: Memes trolling student leaders emerge on Instagram

Memes trolling student organisations and their leaders have started doing the rounds on the social media and WhatsApp groups.

An Instagram page, named ‘PU security 16’, has uploaded around 250 posts in the last five days, targeting all the student bodies for making a mockery out of the student elections.From the National Students Organisation of India (NSUI) and the Students Organisation of India (SOI) to the Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), all the student bodies have found a mention in some meme or the other.

A cartoon stated that the NSUI’s dream project after victory was to turn the Student Centre into ‘Mehta shopping mall’. The party’s senior leader, Sunny Mehta, runs an eatery called MamaMia at the popular hang-out zone on campus.

The NSUI meme targeting presidential candidate of SFS. (Instagram)

Similarly, another meme with Karan Randhawa’s image says he can’t be trusted because he left the SOI to join a new organisation. The former campus president of the SOI is now the joint secretary candidate from the PUSU alliance.Senior leaders, including Manoj Lubana, Chandan Rana, Bunty Romana and Robin Brar, among others, have also been trolled on this page.

Another meme targets NSUI chairman Nirjog Man who was with the PUSU last year. It highlights how Man, who had claimed to be a part of a non-political organisation and gave statements against political organisations last year, joined a political organisation. Another cartoon gave a different treatment to NSUI’s full form, calling it ‘Nakli student union’. In some others, SOI leaders are shown communicating with the contestants to make the campus girls their sisters and ask for votes.

The NSUI’s former council president, Divyanshu Buddhiraja, was also trolled for gaining weight even after going on several hunger strikes. Meanwhile, the PUSU’s presidential candidate, Kuldeep Singh, was shown as the leader who got calls from jails.

One cartoon stated that SOI leaders were asking the political leaders about the funds and saying, ‘Sir, we are not getting funds, can you get the students’ mobile phones recharged?’

The NSUI, however, has posted a meme on its Facebook page, trolling the presidential candidate from the Students for Society (SFS). The party claims that Hassanpreet got admission under the NRI quota and uses branded items. They have put up her picture, calling her the ‘branded candidate’.