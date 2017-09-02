Panjab University polls-2017: Two girls file for president, final list out on Sep 2

It was a tense evening. Even as it rained, students were immersed in last-minute approval from parents, debate and discussion among student bodies, attendance clearance from teachers and other requirements to file nominations for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections on Friday.

Once again, the Students for Society (SFS) fielded a female candidate. Hassanpreet is a masters student in the department of physics and belongs to Malerkotla. She filed her nominations for three posts on the student council, including president, vice-president and secretary.

“We are looking forward to bringing a change in the money culture of Panjab University and want to bring more students to take charge,” she said. In 2014, the SFS fielded the first female candidate in the history of PU. However, Amandeep lost the elections that year.

That’s not all. Even the Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU) has nominated a female candidate for the post of president. However, the leaders of the party said there were some formalities to be completed before they revealed their candidate’s name.

Last year, the National Students Union of India fielded Siya Minocha for the post of president. She was the only woman presidential candidate in the race.

48 candidates fro president

The nerves were evident among the student leaders, especially in the departments where seniors were present to support of their parties.

All 21 student organisations filed their nominations. According to the dean, students welfare, Emanual Nahar, 48 filed for the post of president, followed by 46 for vice-president, 59 for secretary and 54 for joint secretary.

“All the 87 departments submitted the provisional list of candidates. The concerned departments scrutinised the submissions. The withdrawals and objections will happen tomorrow and by afternoon, the final picture will be out,” said Nahar.

Each organisation made four to five students file nominations for each post and some even filed nominations for different posts, individually.

Alliances yet to emerge

Forming alliances is a major part of the elections. But this are yet to be named this year. The leaders said the alliances will be named after the final list of candidates comes out. The candidate for the council posts will depend on the alliances.

Nirjog Mann, chairman of the NSUI, said, “Finalising the presidential candidate will depend on the alliances, which will be announced by tomorrow. We will have meetings later and finalise the presidential candidate.”